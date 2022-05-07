Overview

Dr. Debashree Tosh-Mitchell, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Tosh-Mitchell works at Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.