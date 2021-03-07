See All Neurologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD

Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD

Neurology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Biswas works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Florence, AL and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Semmes-Murphey Clinic
    6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Complete Medical Care
    2129 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 980-6214
  3. 3
    Semmes-Murphey Clinic
    391 Southcrest Cir Ste 205, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 522-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
  • North Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831144039
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biswas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biswas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biswas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biswas has seen patients for Tremor, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biswas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Biswas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biswas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biswas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biswas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

