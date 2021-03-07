Overview

Dr. Debashis Biswas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rg Kar Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Biswas works at Semmes-Murphey Clinic Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Florence, AL and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.