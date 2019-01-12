Dr. Chaudhuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debanik Chaudhuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Debanik Chaudhuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Upstate Health Care Center Heart Failure Program90 Presidential Plz Fl 5, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-9335
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had the fortune of receiving care from Dr. Chaudhuri @ Upstate. I had a saddle PE, many DVT's & clots in my heart. He provided clear information about what was happening, what my options were & what he recommended. I listened to him & would not have survived the night if I had not. His gentle manner, calm explanation & compassion allowed me to go into this terrifying experience with confidence. I am also LGBTQ & he was wonderful with my family. So thankful for his skill and compassion.
About Dr. Debanik Chaudhuri, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235392135
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
