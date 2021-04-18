Dr. Debajit Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debajit Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Debajit Roy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Arundel Heart Associates PA7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roy has been my cardiologist for 15 years, and in my opinion is great. He listens to what I say, never seems to rush me, we even joke a little. I travel from the eastern shore to Glen Burnie for appointments. Have never considered finding a cardiologist closer to my residence.
About Dr. Debajit Roy, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Assamese
- 1952315673
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roy speaks Assamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.