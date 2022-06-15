Overview

Dr. Debabrata Dutta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DACCA MEDICAL COLLEGE / DACCA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Dutta works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.