Dr. Deb Ashish Bhowmick, MD
Overview
Dr. Deb Ashish Bhowmick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
1
UNC Hospitals101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-4888Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
2
UNC Hospitals Spine Center and Neurosurgery Clinic1350 Raleigh Rd Fl 2, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 974-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He details everything and gives you a chance to think about things.
About Dr. Deb Ashish Bhowmick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Pennsylvania
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Rice U
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bhowmick has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhowmick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
