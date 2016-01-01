Overview

Dr. Deaver Shattuck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Shattuck works at Womens Care Group PLC in Maryville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.