Overview

Dr. Deanna Snitzer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Snitzer works at Colorado Advanced Dentistry, Lakewood, CO in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.