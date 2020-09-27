See All Psychiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Deanna Pepe, DO

Psychiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Deanna Pepe, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Dr. Pepe works at Cooper Care Alliance in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Care Alliance at Brace Road
    1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Behavioral Health
    707 Haddonfield Berlin Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2020
    Dr. Pepe is nothing less than outstanding!
    Thomas Lawton — Sep 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deanna Pepe, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1336111822
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deanna Pepe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pepe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

