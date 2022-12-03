Dr. Deanna Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Deanna Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM).
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
She is THE BEST!!!
About Dr. Deanna Mitchell, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649241548
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals & Health Center (GME)
- University of North Carolina Hospitals (GME)
- University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM)
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mitchell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.