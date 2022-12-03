Overview

Dr. Deanna Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine (SOM).



Dr. Mitchell works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.