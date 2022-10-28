See All Oncologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD

Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Gerber works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440
  2
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Ovarian Cancer
Skin Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvectomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I was diagnosed with endometrial extensive complex Atypical hyperplasia and was recommended for a hysterectomy. I was giving a recommendation to see Dr Gerber for a consult and the surgery. Meeting her for the first time was great. She was so nice and thorough and made the time to talk to me and answer all of my questions. She never made me feel rushed and spent as much time with me as I needed. She performed the surgery and came to see me before and made me feel so comfortable. She personally talked to my husband after the surgery to let him know I was okay and answered any questions that he had. It was the end of her shift and she still came to see me in recovery before she went home and again was so nice and answered all my questions and told me to call her anytime for any reason. She is trained to do hysterectomies robotically making it minimally invasive surgery with a better recovery time . I can’t say enough good things about Dr Gerber. I HIGHLY recommend her , you will not be disappointed.
    G. Otto — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD
    About Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD

    Oncology
    • Oncology
    Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184990384
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

