Overview

Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.