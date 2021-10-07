Overview

Dr. Deanna Fulbright, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berrien Springs, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Fulbright works at University Medical Specialties in Berrien Springs, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.