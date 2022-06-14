Dr. Deanna Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deanna Doyle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Coast Obstetrics & Gynecology of Sarasota LLC1950 Arlington St Ste 203, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 379-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doyle is awesome! The office staff is professional and well organized. Yes, there are times your appointment time is sometimes, not always, delayed because of lengthy interactions with prior patients, but when you’re on the receiving end of a lengthy interaction, you really appreciate their commitment to you and your needs.
About Dr. Deanna Doyle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.