Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD
Overview
Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 116A EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 771-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor DeRusso has for a long time been my families' primary care physician. She is an outstand doctor of internal medicine. Everything from the staff, to the feel you get going into her office, is warm and inviting. The doctor is worth going out of network as she has solved some really complex issue my wife had a few years back. She continues to be extremely personable and knowledgeable. Dr. D recently helped us again with and really went above and beyond and took so much of her time to get to the bottom of the issue. We feel very lucky to have found her and finally decided to write a review for her. Can't say enough good things about her and her staff. Thanks so much.
About Dr. Deanna Derusso, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962463448
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derusso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derusso accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Derusso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derusso.
