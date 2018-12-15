Dr. Deanna Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Brown, MD
Dr. Deanna Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Hixson, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Brown works at
C Rodney Susong MD PC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 301A, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 870-3376
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent physician. One of the most down to earth doctors you will find. Very professional, excellent clinician. Takes time with patients and will answer any question you have. One of the Best!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1528382009
- Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.