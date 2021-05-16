Dr. Deanna Boyette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Boyette, MD
Overview
Dr. Deanna Boyette, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Bertie Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Boyette Orthopedics & Sports Medicine P.A.2573 Stantonsburg Rd Ste B, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 215-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I initially saw another orthopedic surgeon who misdiagnosed me and after a month when I realized my shoulder muscle was wasting away, talked to a friend who had had shoulder surgery and was medically well informed. He recommended Dr. Boyette who immediately correctly diagnosed my problem as well as recommended financial assistance that was available to me. Boyette performed excellent surgery and gave me excellent care for my massive rotator cuff tear as well as saving me around $42,000 in medical bills by referring me to a financial assistance program.
About Dr. Deanna Boyette, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyette speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.