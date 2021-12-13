Dr. Deanna Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Armstrong, MD
Dr. Deanna Armstrong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 192Dodge717 N 190th Plz Ste 2200, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-2300
- Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Armstrong was absolutely amazing, I believe I was one of her younger patients and she cared for me like I was her own. She made a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery so much easier, stress wise. I put so much trust in her through the process and she performed excellently. She is genuinely the kindest person I have met. I just had one of my final check ups, and she gave me a hug and just made me feel so comfortable. I recommend for anyone looking for reconstruction surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700803327
- University of Pittsburgh
- U Nebr
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
