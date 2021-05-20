See All Podiatrists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM

Podiatry
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University / College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Hofer works at Horizon Neuropsychological Services, LLC in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boulder Valley Foot and Ankle Clinic, PC
    3000 Center Green Dr Ste 230, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 443-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Boulder Valley Foot & Ankle Clinic PC
    4735 Walnut St Ste C, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 443-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Congenital Foot Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MedRisk
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Travelers
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2021
    They don’t get any better than Dr. Hofer. She is a brilliant practitioner, highly skilled, open minded yet decisive, and an excellent communicator. She considers overall health (not just from the ankles down), takes the time to ask questions and listen to patient concerns.
    David Nadelson — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639512007
    Education & Certifications

    • Palo Alto Medical Center
    • University Hospital Regional Medical Centers
    • Kent State University / College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deann Hofer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hofer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hofer works at Horizon Neuropsychological Services, LLC in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hofer’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

