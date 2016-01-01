Dr. Deane Charba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deane Charba, MD
Overview
Dr. Deane Charba, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Locations
Dr. Deane Charba, MD1521 S Staples St Ste 603, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deane Charba, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1245281492
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Vanderbilt U Hosps
- Vanderbilt U Hosps
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Charba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.