Dr. Deanah Jibril, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jibril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanah Jibril, DO
Overview
Dr. Deanah Jibril, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Jibril works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul D. Meggs, M.D., P.A.2840 Legacy Dr Ste 420, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 867-4880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
-
2
Physicians Health Institute550 Washington St Ste 331, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 574-5303
-
3
UCR Women's Health19330 Jesse Ln Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92508 Directions (951) 847-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jibril?
I have been a patient of Dr Jibryl for 15 years and I will never change! She is an amazing woman with tons of compassion for her patients. Her bedside manner is second to none!
About Dr. Deanah Jibril, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134183114
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jibril has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jibril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jibril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jibril works at
Dr. Jibril speaks Arabic.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Jibril. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jibril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jibril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jibril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.