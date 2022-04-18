Overview

Dr. Deanah Jibril, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Jibril works at Paul D. Meggs, M.D., P.A. in Frisco, TX with other offices in San Diego, CA and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.