Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Shenaq works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Craniofacial Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shenaq?
I have recommended several patients to Dr. Shenaq.
About Dr. Deana Shenaq, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902192404
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - Microsurgery
- The University of Chicago Medical Center - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenaq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shenaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenaq works at
Dr. Shenaq speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenaq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.