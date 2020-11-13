See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.

Dr. Ziegler works at Blount Orthopedic Clinic in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Cedarburg, WI, Glendale, WI and Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ati Physical Therapy
    625 E SAINT PAUL AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 223-2737
  2. 2
    Blount Orthopaedic Associates Cedarburg
    W62N208 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 376-7480
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Blount Orthopaedic Associates Glendale
    525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 100, Glendale, WI 53212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 332-6262
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Mequon Medical Park
    10945 N Port Washington Rd Ste 201, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 223-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Dr. Dean Ziegler repaired my massive injury involving 2 torn rotator cuffs and a torn labrum. He was masterful in his surgery by the fact that I have returned to great functionality. He is very busy but took the time to explain what the surgery would entail and listen to my concerns. I would not wish this type of surgery on anyone because of the post operative pain but to get great results, I would highly recommend Dean Ziegler as a surgeon.
    — Nov 13, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316939259
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Clinical Experience in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at University of Washington
    Residency
    • Clarian Indiana University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
