Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Ziegler works at
Ati Physical Therapy625 E SAINT PAUL AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 223-2737
Blount Orthopaedic Associates CedarburgW62N208 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 Directions (262) 376-7480Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Blount Orthopaedic Associates Glendale525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 100, Glendale, WI 53212 Directions (414) 332-6262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mequon Medical Park10945 N Port Washington Rd Ste 201, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (414) 223-2727
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Dr. Dean Ziegler repaired my massive injury involving 2 torn rotator cuffs and a torn labrum. He was masterful in his surgery by the fact that I have returned to great functionality. He is very busy but took the time to explain what the surgery would entail and listen to my concerns. I would not wish this type of surgery on anyone because of the post operative pain but to get great results, I would highly recommend Dean Ziegler as a surgeon.
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Advanced Clinical Experience in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery at University of Washington
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
