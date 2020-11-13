Overview

Dr. Dean Ziegler, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Ziegler works at Blount Orthopedic Clinic in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Cedarburg, WI, Glendale, WI and Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.