Dr. Dean Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
The Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center at UC Irvine1640 Newport Blvd Ste 230, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 515-5210
UC Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S Bldg 29A, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7012
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred by another really good orthopedic dr. in Orange County to go to Dr. Wang. He stated, " he is the best surgeon in Orange County to fix my labral tear and impingement." Thank you to all his staff for getting me in the appointment, calling me back in a timely matter, working hard to get me scheduled for surgery. Some of you out there are like me and tried everything besides the s word. 2 MRI's since a car accident in 2004. Have gone too many orthopedic doctors in Orange County with no answers. There has never been a dr. that showed me on my MRI that I was born with square femur bones. I am lucky to finally meet him. This tear is not going away. Of course; after surgery the ball is in my court to follow his instructions. If you are in pain, need some answers, direction and possibly surgery; I feel Dr Wang will be your answer. Yours could be just physical therapy. Hoping; anyone who reads this gets their regular routine back. Namaste
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235438482
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.