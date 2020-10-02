See All Oncologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Tsarwhas works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
    Northwestern Medical Group - Pavilion A: Cancer Center
    1475 E Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
    Tuesday
    2:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Northwestern Medical Group
    660 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgery
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Pavilion A Ctr, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-2134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Becki B — Oct 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1093797987
    Education & Certifications

    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School
    • The University Of Michigan Medical Center
    • Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
    • The University Of Akron
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsarwhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsarwhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsarwhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsarwhas has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsarwhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsarwhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsarwhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsarwhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsarwhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

