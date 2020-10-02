Overview

Dr. Dean Tsarwhas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Tsarwhas works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.