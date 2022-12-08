Overview

Dr. Dean Trigg, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Trigg works at Kids ENT of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.