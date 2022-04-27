See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Mason Medical Center

Dr. Toriumi works at Toriumi Facial Plastics in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dean M Toriumi MD
    Dean M Toriumi MD
60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1425, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 741-3202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Home Sleep Study

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124121132
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Toriumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toriumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toriumi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toriumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toriumi works at Toriumi Facial Plastics in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Toriumi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Toriumi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toriumi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toriumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toriumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

