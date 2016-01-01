Overview

Dr. Dean Tomlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tomlin works at Champaign Dental Group in Grass Valley, CA with other offices in Auburn, CA and Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.