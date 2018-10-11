Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean Sutherland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Sutherland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 487-2160
- 2 395 Commercial Ct Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 261-0050
-
3
West Coast Podiatry Center5880 Rand Blvd Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 487-2160Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutherland?
Was sorry to move back to Virginia and leave him and his practice. Got excellent care for my essential tremors and migranes.
About Dr. Dean Sutherland, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346251089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutherland works at
Dr. Sutherland has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutherland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sutherland speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutherland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutherland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.