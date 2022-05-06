Dr. Dean Stern, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Stern, DPM
Dr. Dean Stern, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Midwest Podiatry Services Ltd.610 S Maple Ave Ste 2550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-6100
Midwest Podiatry1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (708) 660-6100
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
About Dr. Dean Stern, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
