Dr. Dean Stern, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Stern, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Stern works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Podiatry Services Ltd.
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 2550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-6100
  2. 2
    Midwest Podiatry
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 06, 2022
    As a former patient, the experience is always great.
    Beth A. D. — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Dean Stern, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902894710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Stern, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

