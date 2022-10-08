Dr. Dean Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Stephens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Stephens, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Savannah Allergy Associates PC5400 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 349-4227
- Candler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Beginning 10 years ago, Dr. Stephens has been a lifesaver for me! He and his staff are always welcoming, Dr. Stephens listens carefully and completely and honestly cares about his patients! He is the best for sure!
About Dr. Dean Stephens, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134256381
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Rheumatology
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
