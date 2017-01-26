Overview

Dr. Dean Spencer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Spencer works at Metpath in Meadville, PA with other offices in Cochranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.