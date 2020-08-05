Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotereanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Locations
Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 5113, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (877) 471-0935
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Upmc East
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dean and his entire staff are phenomenal. There were some delays with my surgery, as there were complications with the patient before me, however the nurses and doctors made sure to keep me updated. Once the operating room, the doctor and staff were exemplary and very apologetic for the delays. They are knowledgeable, kind, and patient. I knew exactly what to expect for my surgery and my post op appointment with his PA was awesome. The PA took the time to walk me through exercises to help gain strength and full movement back into my hand. Every time I called, they returned my call in a timely manner and answered all my questions. I am healing wonderfully and would recommend Dr.Dean and his staff 100 times over again. Thank you Dr. Dean and Kevin!
About Dr. Dean Sotereanos, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1801898770
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- University of Pittsburgh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Sotereanos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotereanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotereanos has seen patients for Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotereanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotereanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotereanos.
