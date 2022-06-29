Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Bethlehem2901 Emrick Blvd Ste 112, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 973-6200
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (570) 386-9919
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery performed by Dr. Sorrento for a fibula fracture and ankle dislocation. I highly recommend him. He is a great surgeon, professional, and courteous. He answered all of my many questions at follow up appointments, and communicated quickly with me through the portal about things I forgot to ask at appointments. I thank him for all he did for me.
About Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487654166
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Joseph's University Philadephia
