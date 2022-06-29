See All Podiatric Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (108)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Sorrento works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lora Baker, DPM
Dr. Lora Baker, DPM
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. Charles A Sisovsky, DPM
Dr. Charles A Sisovsky, DPM
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM
Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM
10 (392)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists
    250 Cetronia Rd Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
  2. 2
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Bethlehem
    2901 Emrick Blvd Ste 112, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
  3. 3
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton
    1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 386-9919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sorrento?

    Jun 29, 2022
    I had surgery performed by Dr. Sorrento for a fibula fracture and ankle dislocation. I highly recommend him. He is a great surgeon, professional, and courteous. He answered all of my many questions at follow up appointments, and communicated quickly with me through the portal about things I forgot to ask at appointments. I thank him for all he did for me.
    — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorrento to family and friends

    Dr. Sorrento's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sorrento

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM.

    About Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487654166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Joseph's University Philadephia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorrento has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorrento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorrento has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorrento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorrento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorrento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorrento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorrento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dean Sorrento, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.