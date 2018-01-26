Dr. Dean Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Sorensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Sorensen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Sorensen Cosmetic Surgery250 W Bobwhite Ct Ste 120, Boise, ID 83706 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sorensen is an highly skilled surgeon. I had a tummy tuck, at age 58, was very nervous, but also excited, and he did an amazing job, he takes time with you, and is very thorough. I couldn't be happier with my results, and highly recommend him!!! I also have had several things done with Val, and she and Harmony are fantastic as well!!!
About Dr. Dean Sorensen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Larry Robbins Facial Surgery Fellowship
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Highland Alameda County Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University Of Idaho
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorensen accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
