Dr. Dean Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
UT Physicians Texas Center for Facial Plastic Surgery6400 Fannin St Ste 2080, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-5019
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Excellent staff - they were very kind, compassionate, and helpful. Dr. Smith was referred to me by my primary physician. He has the best bedside manner EVER. I was in pain and anxious, but he quickly put me at ease during the examination. He listened to my concerns and patiently answered all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Smith to anyone in need of orthopedic care.
About Dr. Dean Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750384749
Education & Certifications
- Shands Health Care at the University of Florida
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- Univ of New Mexico
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Orthopedic Surgery
