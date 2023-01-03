Dr. Dean Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Smith, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County University of Southern California|Rancho Los Amigos, California|Spine Surgery
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
El Paso Spine Center10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 204, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 900-8654
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office environment is pleasant and welcoming. The physician is knowledgable and confident about his work, expectations and abilities which I find most reassuring. The results were and continue to be effective and I hope he continues to provide services for many years to come.
About Dr. Dean Smith, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University of Southern California|Rancho Los Amigos, California|Spine Surgery
- Louisiana State University|Lsu Health Science Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
291 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.