Dr. Dean Smith, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5 (291)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dean Smith, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County University of Southern California|Rancho Los Amigos, California|Spine Surgery

Dr. Smith works at El Paso Spine Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Spine Center
    10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 204, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 900-8654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Disc Injection Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Provocation Discography Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 291 ratings
    Patient Ratings (291)
    5 Star
    (272)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 03, 2023
    The office environment is pleasant and welcoming. The physician is knowledgable and confident about his work, expectations and abilities which I find most reassuring. The results were and continue to be effective and I hope he continues to provide services for many years to come.
    N. D. — Jan 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Dean Smith, MD
    About Dr. Dean Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710939756
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles County University of Southern California|Rancho Los Amigos, California|Spine Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University|Lsu Health Science Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at El Paso Spine Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    291 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

