Dr. Dean Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baxter, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We have been with Dr. Smith for a full year. As first time parents we were very relieved to have such a competent and capable advisor for the questions that emerged as our child grew. 5/5 would recommend to anyone.
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Columbus Chldns Hosp
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.