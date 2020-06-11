Overview

Dr. Dean Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.



Dr. Smith works at Southern California Reproductive Center in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.