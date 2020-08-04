See All Family Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Dean Sloan, MD

Family Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Sloan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sloan works at Cannabis Doctorx in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cannabis Doctorx
    1280 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 800-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Anxiety
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Migraine
Anxiety
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Migraine Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2020
I went to Dr. Sloan as my new primary care physician. He took so much time with me to review family history and my own information. As an adult I have never been to a doctor appointment where I didn't feel rushed out. The appointment did take time, but I would rather spend significant time with a thorough doctor than 5 minutes with a doctor rushing me out with prescriptions.
Kalyn — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Sloan, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912076159
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • W Jersey Health Sys|West Jersey Health System
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloan works at Cannabis Doctorx in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sloan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

