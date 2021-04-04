Overview

Dr. Dean Rich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Rich works at Allenside Family Practice in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.