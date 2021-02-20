Overview

Dr. Dean Prina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of California (San Diego) and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Prina works at Partners in Pediatrics - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.