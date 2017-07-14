Dr. Dean Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Porter, MD
Dr. Dean Porter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Texas Eye Institute4977 Sweetwater Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-8841
Texas Eye Institute7710 Beechnut St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-7145
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been Dr. Porter's patient for so long and I do receive very high attention when ever I visit him at his clinic at Sweetwater Blvd, Sugarland. I hold him in high regard as a decent Ophthalmologist. I am referring a friend to him in the next 3 days. He successfully carried out surgery operations on both my eyes and since then have had no issue seeing with or without my glasses. Cornelius A. Agwunobi
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699725218
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
