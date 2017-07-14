Overview

Dr. Dean Porter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.



Dr. Porter works at Texas Eye Institute in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.