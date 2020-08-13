Overview

Dr. Dean Pollock, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Pollock works at Virginia Heart in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.