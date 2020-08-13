Dr. Dean Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Pollock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Pollock, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Pollock works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Surgery Associates PC44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-5421Wednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Virginia Heart - Fairfax2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 573-3494SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?
Have been seeing Dr. Pollock for many years now. Not only is he a top notch cardiologist, but he’s also kind, patient and honest. He’s gone out of his way and beyond the call of duty for me several times, when I’ve needed help for my heart issues. I would absolutely recommend him to family and friends, and have on several occasions over the years.
About Dr. Dean Pollock, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1700880259
Education & Certifications
- Tucson Hospital Medical Education Program
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock works at
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.