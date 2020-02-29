Overview

Dr. Dean Polistina, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Polistina works at Sound Shore Urology in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.