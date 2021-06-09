See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Dean Pappas, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Pappas, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Pappas works at Physician Office in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon Rectal Surgical Practice of Nassau Pllc
    1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530

  Mount Sinai South Nassau

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Lesion Chevron Icon
Bowel Bypass Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Malakoplakia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Jun 09, 2021
    He is a most amazing doctor and a spectacular person. The surgery he performed left me healthy and bag free. And he still shakes his head when he sees me. I was a mess! I am beyond grateful for his skills and his fabulous bed side manner.
    Sandra Jager — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Dean Pappas, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1942205901
    Orlando Regl Med Center
    University Hospital Suny
    Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    General Surgery
