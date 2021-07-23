Overview

Dr. Dean Pahr, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Pahr works at Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management Mentor in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.