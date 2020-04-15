See All Plastic Surgeons in Effingham, IL
Dr. Dean Page, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dean Page, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Dr. Page works at HSHS Medical Group-Effingham in Effingham, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Effingham
    900 W Temple Ave Ste 2500, Effingham, IL 62401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 540-2350
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2020
    I recently changed jobs to the Aiken area and received a breast implant recall letter after a mastectomy. My former Plastic surgeon was no longer local nor convenient. After many recommendations, I made an appointment with Dr. Page. Dr. Page explained multiple options, some of which he could assist me with, and some which would require referrals to other surgeons. After extensive research, I decided to go with Dr. Page for implant removal and TRAM flap reconstruction. Although Dr. Page explained this is not an easy process resulting in possible complications, it was the best decision I ever made. Dr. Page and his staff were by my side through the whole journey. Literally, Dr. Page was in the hospital with me after hours, multiple times a day, and during check out. He even bandaged me for the ride home. I have had 11 surgeries in the past 6 years, and I have never had a surgeon care as much for my outcome and me as a patient as Dr. Page. I wish I could give him 10 stars!!
    Susan Cornwell — Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Page, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164491296
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nat'l Naval Med Center|University of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Page, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Page has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Page works at HSHS Medical Group-Effingham in Effingham, IL. View the full address on Dr. Page’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

