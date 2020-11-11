Dr. Dean Padavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Padavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Padavan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Padavan works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Atlantic Health111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-6898
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padavan?
Dr. Padavan is the rare doctor in today's world who actually cares about his patients, is not pushing more "product" for his financial gain and actually listens to you. I'd recommend anyone see him and you won't be disappointed. Our medical industry needs some improvements but if we started we Dr. Padavan's style we'd be significantly ahead.
About Dr. Dean Padavan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649411836
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- Chief Resident, North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padavan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Padavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.