Dr. Dean Padavan, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dean Padavan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Padavan works at Academy Orthopaedics in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sports Medicine Atlantic Health
    111 Madison Ave Ste 408, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 971-6898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Intergroup
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2020
    Dr. Padavan is the rare doctor in today's world who actually cares about his patients, is not pushing more "product" for his financial gain and actually listens to you. I'd recommend anyone see him and you won't be disappointed. Our medical industry needs some improvements but if we started we Dr. Padavan's style we'd be significantly ahead.
    Robert Porter — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Dean Padavan, MD

    Specialties
    Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1649411836
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Morristown Medical Center
    Residency
    Chief Resident, North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean Padavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padavan works at Academy Orthopaedics in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Padavan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Padavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

