Dr. Noritake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean Noritake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dean Noritake, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Dr's Dean T Noritake & Irene Y Tong2750 E Washington Blvd Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 296-2910
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noritake is a wonderful doctor. He is my 4th (and favorite) rheumatologist because my insurance has changed. I feel that he does not cut corners, does thorough check ups and is always willing to move things (procedures like aspirations, shots, or medications) in order to benefit me. Everything is immediate, if I need labs, x-rays, or any type of procedure it's done in that same visit in the same office. I do recommend him, for his gentle and caring character and his grand knowledge on my disease which is Rheumatoid Arthritis.
About Dr. Dean Noritake, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noritake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noritake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noritake has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noritake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Noritake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noritake.
