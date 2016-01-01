Dr. Dean Nasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Nasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Dean Nasser, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Texas Institute of Chest & Sleep Disorders14262 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 271-3154Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dean Nasser, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1366526733
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science-San Antonio
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasser speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
